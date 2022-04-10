AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen stock opened at $252.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.26. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

