AGF Investments LLC Has $194,000 Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in SYNNEX by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,629,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,164 shares of company stock valued at $535,361. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $98.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.43. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

