AGF Investments LLC Has $194,000 Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in SYNNEX by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,164 shares of company stock valued at $535,361 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

