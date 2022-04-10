AGF Investments LLC Has $141,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $545.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $367.00 and a 12 month high of $548.97.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.96.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.