AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 15,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 6,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $355.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.80.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

