AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

AMD stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.