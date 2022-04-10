AGF Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO opened at $608.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.