AGF Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,181 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,672 shares of company stock worth $51,997,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.12 and a 200 day moving average of $164.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.