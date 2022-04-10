AGF Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 818,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,911,000 after buying an additional 187,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,625 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

