AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

