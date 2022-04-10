AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 1,740 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $104.49 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

