AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 1,088 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

