AGF Investments Inc. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

