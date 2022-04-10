AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,953,000 after purchasing an additional 553,017 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,619,000 after acquiring an additional 587,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after acquiring an additional 599,507 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $110.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,713 shares of company stock worth $22,694,212. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

