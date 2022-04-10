AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.20 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

