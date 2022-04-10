AGF Investments Inc. Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Evergy by 117.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.