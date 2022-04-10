AGF Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1,904.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.56. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

