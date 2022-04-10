AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after acquiring an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 836,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $129.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.29. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.