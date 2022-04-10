AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,970 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $53.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

