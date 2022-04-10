AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.95 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

