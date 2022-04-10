AGF Investments Inc. Buys 7,656 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 8,273.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Nielsen stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 9,942,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

