AGF Investments Inc. Buys 1,418 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $153.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

