AGF Investments Inc. Buys 10,022 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,652 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

