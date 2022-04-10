AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $237.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day moving average is $220.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

