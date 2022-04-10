AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,992 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

AWI stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

