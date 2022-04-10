Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Aflac stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

