Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

