Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAVVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

