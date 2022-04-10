Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $111.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $144.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
