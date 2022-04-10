Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $111.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $144.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.41. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.