Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

ADES opened at $6.16 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

