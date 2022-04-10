Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after buying an additional 992,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,338,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after buying an additional 57,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 218,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 468,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 1,000,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $19.86.

