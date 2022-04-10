AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.60.

ABBV opened at $174.96 on Friday. AbbVie has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average is $132.23. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

