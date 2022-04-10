AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.60.
ABBV opened at $174.96 on Friday. AbbVie has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average is $132.23. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
