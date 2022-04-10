$98.85 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) will post sales of $98.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.89 million and the lowest is $98.80 million. Everbridge reported sales of $82.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $428.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $431.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $504.50 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $511.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Everbridge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after buying an additional 141,986 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

