$959.59 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will announce $959.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $949.90 million to $974.63 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $926.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

NYSE SBH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,840. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

