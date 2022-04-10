$8.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $8.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.74 and the highest is $9.94. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $18.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $36.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.04 to $40.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $39.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.00 to $42.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $7.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.39. 3,294,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,060. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after acquiring an additional 225,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

