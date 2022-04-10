7,043 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after buying an additional 1,704,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.8% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. 2,505,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

