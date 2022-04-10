$7.44 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.74 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $32.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. CL King began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. 2,230,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in US Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in US Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

