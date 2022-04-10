602 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.57 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

