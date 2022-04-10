6 Meridian Makes New $215,000 Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

6 Meridian bought a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LGI Homes by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.13 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average is $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

