6 Meridian Invests $232,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

