6 Meridian Buys New Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,580,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 194.6% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 144,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after buying an additional 99,546 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $7,448,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 367.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $145.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.84.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.