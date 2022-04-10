6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 2,938 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

