$6.77 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will post $6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.81. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 295.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $31.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.35 to $38.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $51.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.62 to $75.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

LPI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.15. 531,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 3.86. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.