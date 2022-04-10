$6.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $7.21 billion. Cheniere Energy posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year sales of $24.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $29.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $28.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cheniere Energy.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $144.18. 1,940,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,033. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $71.74 and a one year high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.