582 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,273,000 after buying an additional 139,292 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.