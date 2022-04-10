$54.23 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to report $54.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.43 million and the highest is $56.20 million. Insmed reported sales of $40.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $255.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.78 million to $273.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $343.75 million, with estimates ranging from $318.97 million to $375.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

INSM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 681,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,281. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. Insmed has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,059. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insmed by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Insmed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

