535 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $217.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.