51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 27,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,575 shares.The stock last traded at $60.90 and had previously closed at $60.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,292,000. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its position in shares of 51job by 67.1% during the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after acquiring an additional 844,355 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of 51job by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,457,000 after acquiring an additional 679,660 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 607,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

