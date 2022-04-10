51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 27,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,575 shares.The stock last traded at $60.90 and had previously closed at $60.15.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
