516 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,103,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,284 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in ONE Gas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 954,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,039,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ONE Gas by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,834,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.