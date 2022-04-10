452 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after buying an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

